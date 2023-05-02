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How the Law’s Fixation on Women’s ‘Modesty’ Upholds Rape Culture

A Kerala sessions court in a sexual harassment case noted the survivor’s ‘provocative dressing,’ showing how modesty guides its understanding of a “good victim.”

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Aug 18, 2022
modesty of a woman indian law
Image credit: Denise D’souza for the Swaddle
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PowerJusticeindian law
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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