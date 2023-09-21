share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

UK Announces Ban On “Rough Sex Gone Wrong” As A Defense to Murder

The defense has been increasingly used by men in court to claim that the fatal injuries they inflicted upon women were the result of consensual acts.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Jul 2, 2020
rough sex defense UK
Image credit: PA
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesSexbdsm
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related