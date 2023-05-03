U.S. CDC Adds New Symptoms for Covid19 to Its Official List

This post was updated on June 29, 2020, to reflect additional changes to the CDC’s list.



U.S.-based Centers for Disease Control (CDC), a national public health institute, has added three new symptoms to its list of Covid19 symptoms. These include congestion or runny nose, nausea, and diarrhea as possible indicators of the infection.

These are in addition to the six symptoms the CDC had added in April: chills, repeated shaking with chills, sore throat, loss of smell or taste, headaches, and muscle pain. The total number of symptoms now stands at 12, including fever, cough, and shortness of breath, symptoms the CDC had identified at the onset of the disease.

All these symptoms, it said on its website, may occur with 2 to 14 days of exposure to the novel coronavirus.

“This list does not include all possible symptoms. CDC will continue to update this list as we learn more about COVID-19,” the agency said on its website.

This list provides an insight into how our understanding of the disease is changing every day.

Until now, the new symptoms were only thought to be “sometimes” indicative of Covid19, and associated more with common diseases such as the flu and cold.

Chills also were considered to be a less common symptom of Covid19, however, cases of people experiencing the chills became more well-known with high-profile patients with the disease, such as CNN presenter Chris Cuomo having reportedly chipped a tooth from shaking due to the chills.

The loss of sense of smell, taste and diarrhea has been a suspected symptom since March, because of anecdotal evidence.

Identifying these newly listed and less severe symptoms could help in slowing the spread of the disease because patients with these symptoms may be carriers of the disease and may have been spreading it unknowingly or dismissing them as those associated with flu or cold.