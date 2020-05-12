share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Covid19 Exposure Notification API by Apple, Google Helps Protect, Not Violate, User Privacy

As the API was rolled out in India, Whatsapp misinformation began to circulate about a Covid19 ‘sensor’ being inserted into smartphones.

written by
Aditi Murti
published
Jun 29, 2020
Apple Google Covid19
Image Credit: Hitesh Sonar for The Swaddle/Pngimg
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthcontact tracing
AuthorAditi Murti

Aditi Murti is a culture writer at The Swaddle. Previously, she worked as a freelance journalist focused on gender and cities. Find her on social media @aditimurti.

Related