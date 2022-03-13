share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

‘Turning Red’ Is an Ode to Complex Mother‑Daughter Relationships

The film explores how women suppress excesses of pain or joy, and how they inherit taking up less space intergenerationally.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Mar 15, 2022
how turning red understands mother-daughter relationships
Image Credits: Disney Pixar
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCulturechildren
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

Related