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The Buzz Cut: Brand New Platitudes on Women’s Day Liberate Women From All Hope

This week in The Buzz Cut, brands successfully smash patriarchy, a regency drama decolonizes, and a models’ Instagram caption is transformed into the world map.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Mar 12, 2022
womens day platitudes
Image Credits: Getty/ Pratik Bhide For The Swaddle
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SocietyCulturekim kardashian
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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