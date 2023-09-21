share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

‘Toxic’ Workplace Culture Linked To a Threefold Increase in Risk of Depression, Study Shows

Companies who “impose unreasonable demands on workers, and do not give them autonomy, are placing their staff at a much greater risk of depression.”

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Jun 24, 2021
toxic workplace mental health
Image Credit: Getty Images
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesMinddepression
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related