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Nightmares Could Signal Future Risk of Dementia, Research Shows

Our dreams are remarkably indicative of brain health — an insight that could help with early diagnosis and treatment of dementia.

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
Sep 23, 2022
dementia nightmares
Image Credit: pond5/Hitesh Sonar for The Swaddle
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AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

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