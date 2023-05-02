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Regular Blood Donations Can Reduce Toxic Forever Chemicals in the Bloodstream: Study

“While both interventions are effective at reducing PFAS levels, plasma donations were more effective and corresponded to a 30 percent decrease.”

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Apr 18, 2022
forever chemicals in the blood
Image Credits: Getty Images
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AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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