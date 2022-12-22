share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

How Unhappy Childhoods Can Make People Scared of Feeling Happy as Adults

“[T]raumatic experiences as a child may have a long-lasting impact on the person’s perception of happiness.”

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Dec 22, 2022
unhappy childhood
Image Credit: Getty Images
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesMindhappiness
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related