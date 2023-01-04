share
The Swdl
“Intelligent Knife” Can Detect Endometrial Cancer in Seconds, Minimizing Diagnostic Delays

The iKnife, a revolutionary surgical device, takes seconds to detect womb cancer in women, making it possible to provide point-of-care diagnosis and expedite treatment.

Ananya Singh
Jan 4, 2023
endometrial cancer
Image Credit: Cancer Research UK
