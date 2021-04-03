share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

‘Tick, Tick… BOOM!’ Is a Tragedy About Time, but It Doesn’t Ask Who Gets To Have It

Against the backdrop of the devastating AIDS epidemic, the autobiographical musical about Jonathan Larson doesn’t ask whose ambition can survive time.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Nov 22, 2021
Tick Tick...BOOM!
Image Credit: Netflix
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCultureWhose Story Is It Anyway?
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

Related