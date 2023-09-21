share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

The Buzz Cut: Government Unwittingly Makes Privileged Comedian the Face of India’s Problems

In The Buzz Cut, we bring you a round-up of news you wish wasn’t news.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Nov 20, 2021
vir das two indias
Image Credit: Getty/ Pratik Bhide For The Swaddle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCulturecomedy
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

Related