share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

The World’s First Covid19 Reinfection Was Just Confirmed. We Asked a Doctor Why This Matters.

The concept of herd immunity needs to be reconsidered now that the first-ever Covid19 reinfection has been confirmed.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Aug 25, 2020
Hong Kong Covid19 reinfection
Image Credit: EPA-EFE
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthcoronavirus
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

Related