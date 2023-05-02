share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

The World’s Biggest 4‑Day Work Week Trial Program Begins in the UK

A similar trial in Iceland earlier this year reported no corresponding drop in productivity and a dramatic increase in employee well-being.

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
Jun 7, 2022
four day work week UK
Image credit: Depositphotos
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCultureburnout
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

Related