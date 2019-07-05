share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

The French Open 2022 Renews Demand for Night Matches for Women in Sports

The argument that women’s sport doesn’t generate as much money as men’s sport misses the point: women’s mobility is socially restricted.

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
Jun 6, 2022
French open women's tournament
Image Credit: Denise D’souza for The Swaddle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCulturesports
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

Related