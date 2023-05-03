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The Thing that Drew Me to Social Media Also Led Me to Quit It

Two months ago, I was deep in the throes of a supposedly philosophical discussion about the simultaneous usefulness and futility of Instagram, about how the platform has turned into a marketplace to display our exc...

written by
Revati Upadhya
published
Feb 17, 2018
social media detox
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AuthorRevati Upadhya

Revati Upadhya lives between Bangalore and Goa and writes on food, travel, culture, women's issues and lifestyle.

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