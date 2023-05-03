The Buzz Cut: Slow Clap for Lena Dunham

In The Buzz Cut, we give our take on all of the intellectual and Internet-famous, celebrity and bizarre, buzzy and overlooked family and parenting news we gossiped about all week.

Fertility. In a powerful essay chronicling her decision to have a hysterectomy at age 31, after years of struggling with endometriosis, Lena Dunham shines a light on how preservation of fertility is often prioritized by health care workers over women’s health and happiness, whether we want it to be or not. Which puts a different light on this piece about how fertility benefits are the latest offerings companies use to woo potential employees.

Marriage. Congrats to Amy Schumer after her under-the-radar wedding. But brace yourself for regurgitated ‘Sad Jen’ headlines, now that Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux are getting a divorce. Hey, marriage is tough work — just ask the scientist behind the ‘marriage lab,’ which studies “the minutiae of the communication and love and intimacy and passion and friendship of which a marriage is made. The body of research he has amassed has coalesced into a kind of road map that shows how the best marriages work.”

Pregnancy. This is a surprisingly compelling case for a pregnant male emoji. And check out the latest in cancer research — placenta cells might hold clues to how cancer cells interact with our immune systems.

Patriarchy. Designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee thinks we should all be ashamed if we don’t know how to wear a sari. Mmk, bro. Elsewhere (literally everywhere else), children are the biggest cause of the gender wage gap — even in Scandinavia — according to this report.