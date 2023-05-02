share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Tell Me More: Talking Urban Women’s Safety and Access With Dr. Shilpa Phadke

“The visions of who should be safe in a city always focus on able-bodied, cishet, middle-class women.”

written by
Aditi Murti
published
Apr 3, 2021
women's safety
Image Courtesy: Shilpa Phadke
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyPeoplecities
AuthorAditi Murti

Aditi Murti is a culture writer at The Swaddle. Previously, she worked as a freelance journalist focused on gender and cities. Find her on social media @aditimurti.

Related