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‘Euphoria’ Is the Wokest Show to Fail the Bechdel Test

There isn’t a single dialogue in season 2, episode 4 that doesn’t have something to do with some toxic man or the other leaving a trail of emotional ruin.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Feb 1, 2022
euphoria season 2 episode 4
Image Credits: HBO
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SocietyCultureEuphoria
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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