share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

‘Euphoria’ Is the Wokest Show to Fail the Bechdel Test

There isn’t a single dialogue in season 2, episode 4 that doesn’t have something to do with some toxic man or the other leaving a trail of emotional ruin.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Feb 1, 2022
euphoria season 2 episode 4
Image Credits: HBO
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCultureEuphoria
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

Related