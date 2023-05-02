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The Buzz Cut: Wholesome Word Game Acquired by Big Word, Radicalizes Fans Against Capitalism

This week in The Buzz Cut, a word game sets off revolutionary fervor, a mouse sets herself free with pants, and vibes save the country.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Feb 5, 2022
wordle sale radicalize netizens
Image Credits: Pratik Bhide For The Swaddle
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Tags
SocietyCulturecapitalism
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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