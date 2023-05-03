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‘Private Life’ Exposes Uncomfortable Truths About Our Compulsive Pursuit of Parenthood

In a film about the quest to find fertility, one couple loses themselves.

written by
Liesl Goecker
published
Jan 31, 2019
Private Life on Netflix
Image courtesy of Netflix
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SocietyCultureA Different Lens
AuthorLiesl Goecker

Liesl Goecker is The Swaddle's managing editor.

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