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SC Directs Center to Frame Community Kitchen Policy, Says No One Should Die of Hunger

State-funded community kitchens serve meals at subsidized rates in hygenic conditions, which could help prevent starvation deaths.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Nov 17, 2021
community kitchens
Image Credit: Supreme Court of India
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PowerJusticefood security
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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