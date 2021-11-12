share
The Swdl
Indian Govt Proposes Mandating Subtitles, Sign Language For TV Channels

The proposal is expected to help make TV-watching a more accessible experience for the country’s hearing-impaired population.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Nov 12, 2021
mandatory subtitles for Indian TV
Image Credit: Getty Images
Devrupa Rakshit



