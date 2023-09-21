One Year After MeToo, Roxane Gay Doesn’t Just Want Resistance, But Revolution

In The Buzz Cut, we bring you a round-up of all the weird, controversial, and wonderful stories we’ve been reading all week.

A year after the #MeToo movement took off, Roxane Gay writes about what has changed for women, and more importantly, what still needs to happen.

According to psychologist Philip Corlett, if you’ve ever imagined feeling a raindrop or the buzz of your phone, only to realize it didn’t actually happened, you’ve had a hallucination.

Donald Trump’s recent mocking of a victim of sexual assault, begs the question — is the real draw at Trump’s rallies not the man himself, but the spectacle of cruelty that he performs?

Fan Bingbing, the Chinese superstar, has finally posted on her Weibo account after months of silence. All we know so far is that she’s been held in a “residential surveillance location” and owes the government nearly $130 million in taxes. The plot thickens.

Some schools in Iceland are putting gender equality into action by requiring boys to play with dolls, and girls to run barefoot in the snow without crying.

PTSD might actually be contagious — sometimes people who care for trauma survivors, including rescue workers, spouses, and even therapists, may experience secondary trauma.

Plant breeders, farmers, and chefs are coming together to reinvent what produce looks like — and the results are extremely cool.

The Playboy Club is trying to update its image during the MeToo era, but they’re not getting rid of the bunnies just yet.

Young, working women who are pregnant, feel more anxious and overwhelmed than a generation ago. The pressure to ‘keep up’ at work is a lot higher.

*A review of all the previous A Star Is Born remakes asks that the Lady Gaga-Bradley Cooper version be the last one ever made.