share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Study: Denying a Woman an Abortion Can Have Long‑Term Physical Effects

High cholesterol, asthma, persistent pain are just some side effects of denying abortion to women.

written by
Anubhuti Matta
published
Jun 19, 2019
denying abortion
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthabortion
AuthorAnubhuti Matta

Anubhuti Matta is an associate editor with The Swaddle. When not at work, she's busy pursuing kathak, reading books on and by women in the Middle East or making dresses out of Indian prints.

Related