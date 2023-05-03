share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Abortions: Visualizing the Data on One of the Most Fraught Topics in Women’s Health Care

10 women die every day due to unsafe abortions in India.

written by
Pallavi Prasad
published
Sep 25, 2019
abortion-2-web-1.jpg
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthabortion
AuthorPallavi Prasad

Pallavi Prasad is The Swaddle's Features Editor. When she isn't fighting for gender justice and being righteous, you can find her dabbling in street and sports photography, reading philosophy, drowning in green tea, and procrastinating on doing the dishes.

Related