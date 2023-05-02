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The Buzz Cut: Woman Wears Historic Dress to Make Archaic Statement

This week in The Buzz Cut: a woman weighs her options, a man embarks on social justice, and a TV show returns with a twist.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
May 7, 2022
Kim Kardashian weight loss
Image Credits: Getty/ Pratik Bhide for The Swaddle
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SocietyPeopleKangana Ranaut
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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