share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

The Ironic Appreciation of ‘Indian Matchmaking’ Signals an Ideological Blind Spot

‘Indian Matchmaking’ paints arranged marriage as a spectacle to marvel at, to laugh at, but never an issue to reckon with.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Jul 21, 2020
Indian Matchmaking
Image Credit: Netflix
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCulturefilm and TV
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

Related