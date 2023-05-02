share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

The Buzz Cut: U.S. President Seeks Expertise of K‑Pop Band to Solve Anti‑Asian Crimes

This week in The Buzz Cut: Armies are diplomatically exchanged, a woman plants an idea, and an actor finally comes of age.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Jun 4, 2022
bts meets president biden
Image Credit: Denise D’souza for The Swaddle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX
Tags
SocietyCultureBTS
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

Related