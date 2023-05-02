share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

The Buzz Cut: U.S. President Seeks Expertise of K‑Pop Band to Solve Anti‑Asian Crimes

This week in The Buzz Cut: Armies are diplomatically exchanged, a woman plants an idea, and an actor finally comes of age.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Jun 4, 2022
bts meets president biden
Image Credit: Denise D’souza for The Swaddle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCultureBTS
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

Related