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What Pop Culture’s Fixation With ‘Daddy Issues’ Is Really About

A deep psychological wound is turned into a sexualized parody of women’s pain.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Oct 5, 2022
blonde daddy issues
Image credits – Netflix
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SocietyCulturepatriarchy
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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