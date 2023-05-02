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The Feminist Debate: Can Porn Ever Be Truly Feminist?

With industry dynamics so skewed against performers — especially marginalized ones — can feminism and porn ever be compatible?

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Oct 9, 2022
can porn be feminist?
Image Credit: getty/Hitesh Sonar For The Swaddle
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BodiesSexfeminism
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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