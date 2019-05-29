share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Research into Porn’s Detrimental Effects Is Conflicting

Porn is criticized for negatively influencing mental health and sexual attitudes, but research has found no causative link.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Jun 20, 2019
porn and mental health
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
Societygender rolesgender violence
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

Related