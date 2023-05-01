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Reclaiming Cringe: Selfies

The essayist Teju Cole called selfies a “visual soliloquy.” In the theater of our lives, selfies are an archive to affirm our existence — and stories.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Mar 26, 2023
are selfies cringe?
Image Credit: Getty/Hitesh Sonar For The Swaddle
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SocietyCultureReclaiming Cringe
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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