The Swdl
Reclaiming Cringe: Selfies

The essayist Teju Cole called selfies a “visual soliloquy.” In the theater of our lives, selfies are an archive to affirm our existence — and stories.

Rohitha Naraharisetty
Mar 26, 2023
Image Credit: Getty/Hitesh Sonar For The Swaddle
