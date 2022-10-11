share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

How Kapil Dev Dismissing Mental Illnesses as Fads Actively Harms People

Given how much Indians idolize and emulate celebrities, Kapil Dev trivializing mental health sets a poor example for his fans.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Oct 12, 2022
critique kapil dev calling depression fad
Image Credit: PTI
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesMinddepression
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related