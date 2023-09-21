share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

The Case for Distributing Free Food Grains in India Even After the Pandemic

The public distribution system is seen as a government freebie, but activists recently wrote to the government underlining its importance.

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
Nov 10, 2021
free food grains india
Image Credit: Informalnewz.com
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerJusticefood security
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

Related