share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Study: Men Who Send Unsolicited Dick Pics Score Highly on Narcissism and Sexism

“The issue is not that these men don’t understand the concept of consent, they just don’t care.”

written by
Anubhuti Matta
published
Aug 22, 2019
why do men send dick pics
Image Credit: Women’s Health
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
Societyconsentonline harassment
AuthorAnubhuti Matta

Anubhuti Matta is an associate editor with The Swaddle. When not at work, she's busy pursuing kathak, reading books on and by women in the Middle East or making dresses out of Indian prints.

Related