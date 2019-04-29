share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

India’s Literacy Rate Is Increasing, but the Male‑Female Literacy Gap Isn’t Closing

Women remain the disadvantaged ones, with a gap of 20% between men and women who can read and write.

written by
Pallavi Prasad
published
Aug 22, 2019
India's Literacy Rate Is Increasing, But The Male-Female Literacy Gap Isn't Closing
Image Credit: Getty Images
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyGender GapMiles To Go
AuthorPallavi Prasad

Pallavi Prasad is The Swaddle's Features Editor. When she isn't fighting for gender justice and being righteous, you can find her dabbling in street and sports photography, reading philosophy, drowning in green tea, and procrastinating on doing the dishes.

Related