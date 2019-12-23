share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

The Buzz Cut: The Best of the Decade’s Best‑of Roundups

Here to stay: binge-watching. Already so 2010s? duck-face selfies.

written by
Liesl Goecker
published
Jan 3, 2020
the buzz cut
Source: Photos via Wikimedia Commons. Graphic by Allison O’Reilly
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCultureThe Buzz Cut
AuthorLiesl Goecker

Liesl Goecker is The Swaddle's managing editor.

Related