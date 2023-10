Respectfully Disagree is The Swaddle Team’s very own podcast series, in which we get together to discuss and dissect the issues we passionately differ on. Each week, one episode will be added here.

From the Hugh Grant regurgitations of the past to recent RomComs like The Big Sick, the RomCom has become an embattled film genre — is it dead or is it simply evolving? This week, The Swaddle team dissects our favorite, and mostly problematic, RomComs, and whether filmmakers have managed to elevate the genre to fit with feminist times.