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The Buzz Cut: Naked Man Threatens National Security in Otherwise Very Secure Nation

This week in The Buzz Cut: a nation is unable to bare a photoshoot, a man develops a parasocial relationship with himself, and a billionaire sells TMI shares.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Jul 30, 2022
ranveer singh FIR
Image Credit: Papermag
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SocietyCultureThe Buzz Cut
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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