share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

The Golden Globes Boycott Shows the Futility of Awards Without the Spectacle

The awards, without a televized ceremony, stand out as pointless without celebrities to carry their cultural weight.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Jan 10, 2022
golden globes 2022
Image Credits: iStock
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX
Tags
SocietyCultureaward shows
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

Related