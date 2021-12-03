share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

The Buzz Cut: Man Who Presided Over Own Sexual Harassment Case Pens Poignant Memoir About Being Judged

In The Buzz Cut, we bring you a round-up of news you wish wasn’t news.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Dec 4, 2021
ranjan gogoi autobiography
Image Credit: Pratik Bhide for The Swaddle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyPeoplesexual harassment
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

Related