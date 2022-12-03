share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

The Buzz Cut: Man Helpfully Explains to Prime Ministers What Prime Ministers Do

This week in The Buzz Cut: a man helps two Prime Ministers a woman watches her in-laws unravel, and an engagement arrives on time.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Dec 3, 2022
prime ministers
Image Credit: Depositphotos/Hitesh Sonar For The Swaddle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyPeoplecelebrity
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

Related