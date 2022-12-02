share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Pregnancy Speculations by Tabloids Aren’t Just Insensitive, They’re Also Sexist

Pregnancy speculations, in the age of information, have emerged as yet another tool to police women’s bodies.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Dec 2, 2022
problem with pregnancy speculation
Image Credit: Getty Images
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCulturebody image
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related