share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Chetan Bhagat’s Remarks Promote Rape Culture and Sexual Repression in the Same Breath

What’s more surprising than Bhagat’s remarks is the fact that he continues to be provided with platforms to channel his sexism.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Nov 29, 2022
chetan bhagat promoting sexual repression
Image Credit: GQ
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCulture#MeToo
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related