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The Buzz Cut: Kim K’s Shapewear Brand ‘Kimono’ Appropriates Japanese Culture

The Dalai Lama is cool with a female successor, but only if she’s pretty.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Jun 29, 2019
Kim Kardashian Shapewear Kimono
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AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

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