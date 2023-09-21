The Buzz Cut: Khloe Kardashian Korporatizes Baby Showers

In The Buzz Cut, we give our take on all of the intellectual and Internet-famous, celebrity and bizarre, buzzy and overlooked family and parenting news we gossiped about all week.

Parties. When it comes to parties, the Kardashians are the queens of game, setting a new standard for celebration by turning Khloe’s luxuriously pink baby shower into an Amazon ad. (And you thought nailing the return gifts was the bar. Now you need a corporate sponsor.) Speaking of parties, here’s some insight into why more women leave political parties than men. And finally, this article looks into whether the infamous ‘key parties’ of the 60s were an actual thing, or an urban myth.

Relationships. On-again off-again couple Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez have decided to go on a break (again) (we think). And in other heartbreaking news, Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have ended their 2-year romance. These youngsters should learn from the masters, Jay-Z and Beyoncé, how it’s done: This article explores how the power couple have used their music to control the public narrative about their (in)fidelity for more than a decade.

Toys. Barbie dolls have been in the news recently, and for all the wrong reasons. On International Women’s Day, Barbie-maker Mattel released a series of dolls inspired by real women. Sounds great, right? Not so much. Read why their representation of Mexican artist Frida Kalho won them the wrath of actress Salma Hayek, Kalho’s descendants and many others. And that’s not all. Check out the legal showdown between Barbie and Bratz, as they vie for the dubious if lucrative right to oversexed dolls.

Workplace harassment. Katy Perry, on the American Idol set, missed the memo on consent and kissed a boy and he didn’t like it…. In other work-related news, women from around the world share what they would like to change about their workplaces. And over at The Ladies Finger, there’s an … enlightening … survey on what men think of bosses who ask employees for sexual favours.

Racism. National Geographic is starting to acknowledge its racist history of publishing articles about “uncivilised” native people, and in a mea culpa has published a fascinating series exploring the issue of race. All of the articles are worth a read, but especially this one, about a pair of biological twins, one black and one white.