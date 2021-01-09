The Buzz Cut: Indian Patriotism Finds Its Way to the Pro‑Trump Rally

In The Buzz Cut, we bring you a round-up of all the weird, controversial, and wonderful stories we’ve been reading all week.

Indians were horrified at locating the Indian flag at the U.S. Capitol riots this week, introduced by an Indian-American Trump supporter who wanted to “stop the steal” of the U.S. election. The image of the Indian flag waving alongside the racist Confederate flags led people to take to social media to denounce the whole affair, in disgust.

As U.S. President Donald Trump’s presidency ends in chaos, Americans find themselves grappling with an uncomfortable thought — is the greatness and power of America over?

Upper-caste Hindus will have you believe they are a majority in the country, as a way to justify their social and political hegemony in the country. But is that really the case?

Miya Ponsetto is the latest, popular perpetrator of racism in the U.S., after she charged at a 14-year-old Black teenager after she accused him of stealing her phone. Turns out, despite the outcry, she has no remorse, no regret.

Western pop-culture of the ’90s and ’00s simultaneously celebrated and mocked the cherry-stem tongue-tie trick, the lore around which equated adeptness at the trick to mean one was good at oral sex. Here’s how it all started with a club bouncer in Florida.

As the pandemic treated the world’s population like a punching bag, one writer predicts the end of the era of self-improvement. In 2021, we’d all like to just … be.

How does one end up running the marathon by mistake? Mel Magazine spoke to people who found themselves in the midst of a marathon run — by accident and without any training — and lived to tell (and regret) the tale.