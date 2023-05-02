share
The Swdl
Why It’s So Difficult to Start New Things

Humans’ aversion to change, combined with a fear of failing, leads to an apprehension so overwhelming we don’t even try.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Jan 7, 2021
why it's difficult to start new things
